Heeramandi's Shekhar Suman Says Sex Workers' Contribution To Society Is Immense: 'Mardon Ki Bhookh Channelise Hoti Hai Waha'

Shekhar Suman is currently enjoying the success of his recently released series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in which he portrayed the character of Nawab Zulfikar.

Recently, the actor said that sex workers' contribution to society is immense. Talking to Radio City, Shekhar said courtesans are often viewed through the 'wrong lens' and unfairly labelled as sex workers.

He said that society has often made them that way, and a lot of times on the show, it has been shown how a woman becomes a prostitute due to a circumstance.

"Despite all of this, their contribution to the society is immense… Jaha se hum aate hai, jis tareeka ki bhook jo mardo mein hai, uska jo channelise waha hota hai uski wajah se samaj bacha rehta hai (The society is safe because men get to channelise their sexual hunger through sex workers),” he said.

He added that kids and nawabs were sent to Heeramandi to learn from them as their contribution was immense. Further, calling it an institution, Shekhar said that people have always viewed courtesans with a different connotation.

"There is nothing wrong with being a courtesan. In Heeramandi, their contribution to the freedom movement was also shown, which was significant. They died unsung, unknown,” he added.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on May 1 on Netflix.

The series also starred Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.