 Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's LEAKED Photos From Film’s Set Take Internet By Storm
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnimal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's LEAKED Photos From Film’s Set Take Internet By Storm

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's LEAKED Photos From Film’s Set Take Internet By Storm

While 'Animal' is primarily a gripping crime drama, it also promises a romantic track that revolves around the captivating pairing of these two talented actors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image

The internet is buzzing with excitement as leaked pictures from the sets of the highly anticipated movie 'Animal' featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor have gone viral. 

The dynamic duo's on-screen pairing has already captured the hearts of fans, and these new images have taken the frenzy to a whole new level.

The exclusive photos showcase the adorable and fresh chemistry between Rashmika and Ranbir, leaving fans awestruck. 

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna's Manager CHEATS Her Of ₹80 Lakh, Gets Fired: Report
article-image

FANS' REACT TO THE LEAKED PHOTOS

Filming for 'Animal' took place in a remote location near Delhi, and the leaked pictures featuring the duo alongside director Sandeep Reddy Vanga quickly spread like wildfire.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement, sharing the pictures and discussing the film's prospects.

The leaked pictures have garnered thousands of retweets and likes, with fans gushing over the mesmerizing chemistry and eagerly anticipating the release of 'Animal.'

Check out some of the tweets from fans here:

Read Also
Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce, promises bloodshed in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime...
article-image

ABOUT ANIMAL

While 'Animal' is primarily a gripping crime drama, it also promises a romantic track that revolves around the captivating pairing of these two talented actors. 

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has pulled off this casting coup, which has fans eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Rashmika Mandanna, known as the National Crush, boasts a significant fanbase, as does Ranbir Kapoor. Bringing these two stars together on the silver screen has created a buzz unlike anything seen in recent times. 

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Accused Of Copying South Korean Film Oldboy
article-image

RASHMIKA MANDANNA': UPCOMING PROJECTS

While 'Animal' is undoubtedly a highly anticipated project, Rashmika Mandanna has more in store for her fans. She has the much-awaited 'Pushpa 2' lined up, where she stars alongside south superstar Allu Arjun. 

Additionally, her upcoming projects include 'Rainbow' and 'VNR Trio,' ensuring that Rashmika's fans will have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

Read Also
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rashmika Mandanna's Wholesome Twitter Banter After 'Sami Sami' Features On...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Adipurush: Protesters Recite Hanuman Chalisa Outside Chhattisgarh Theatre As They Demand Ban On Film...

Adipurush: Protesters Recite Hanuman Chalisa Outside Chhattisgarh Theatre As They Demand Ban On Film...

Adipurush: Netizens Fume Over Wrongful Depiction Of Raavan Feeding Non-Veg To His Pushpak Vimaan,...

Adipurush: Netizens Fume Over Wrongful Depiction Of Raavan Feeding Non-Veg To His Pushpak Vimaan,...

BTS' RM, Suga & Other Fastest Rappers In K-pop Industry

BTS' RM, Suga & Other Fastest Rappers In K-pop Industry

'Posh Girl From Mithibai College': Netizens Bash Kriti Sanon's Sita For Speaking To Lankesh With...

'Posh Girl From Mithibai College': Netizens Bash Kriti Sanon's Sita For Speaking To Lankesh With...

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's LEAKED Photos From Film’s Set Take Internet By Storm

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's LEAKED Photos From Film’s Set Take Internet By Storm