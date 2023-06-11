Animal Pre-Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce, promises bloodshed in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama (WATCH)

The pre-teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was officially shared by the makers on Sunday (June 11). Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime drama is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023.

With Ranbir's never-seen-before avatar in the clip, the makers have left fans and movie buffs spellbound and wanting more.

Ranbir Kapoor promises bloodshed

The video gives a tantalising glimpse into its captivating world and intense narrative.

Ranbir is touted to be in an action-packed avatar in this one. He is seen wearing a white shirt and goes on to kill everyone with an axe.

The makers also announced that the teaser of Animal will be unveiled soon.

Recently, a few videos and photos of Ranbir from the sets of the film went viral on social media platforms.

In January 2023, the makers had shared the first look of the actor from the film. He flaunted his rugged look as he sported a heavy beard and long hair in the poster, however, the new now-viral clips feature Ranbir as a young school or college student.

Ranbir's clean-shaven look from the sets has gone viral and he is seen wearing a white shirt and red tie.

About Animal

The makers of 'Animal' had announced on New Year's eve that the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 this year, after being in the making for more than two years.

They also dropped the first official look of Ranbir from the film in which he looked lethal in blood-soaked clothes and flaunted his muscular body while wielding an axe.

The film also stars Tripti Dimrii, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles. 'Animal' has been directed by 'Kabir Singh' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.