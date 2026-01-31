 Mumbai Court Bars Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap & Others From Making Statements Against Salman Khan, Family
A Mumbai civil court granted interim relief to Salman Khan in a defamation suit, restraining filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap and others from making any statements against him or his family. The court said free speech does not permit abusive or defamatory language. Khan has sought a permanent injunction and ₹9 crore in damages over alleged defamatory interviews and videos aired in 2025.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Court Bars Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap & Others From Making Statements Against Salman Khan, Family

Mumbai: The city civil court on Friday barred filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap and others from making any comments against Salman Khan and his family on any platform, in any form, while granting interim relief to the actor in a defamation suit filed against the filmmaker and others.

Khan had filed a defamation suit against Kashyap, Komal Mehru, Khushnoo Hazare, Ashok Kumar / John Doe, and various social media platforms for allegedly making defamatory statements against him and his family. While issuing restraining orders, the court observed that freedom of speech does not mean one can use abusive or threatening language against any individual.

Mumbai Court Bars Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap & Others From Making Statements Against Salman Khan,...
