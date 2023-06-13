Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Accused Of Copying South Korean Film Oldboy |

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action-thriller film Animal unveiled its pre-teaser on Sunday. The video begins with several people wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wield axes as well. Ranbir walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. He swings his axe as he slaughters several people, many of whom manage to flee.

As the teaser went viral, a section of netizens pointed out its uncanny resemblance to the iconic South Korean film Oldboy. The fight scene is similar to the hallway sequence in Oldboy.

Released in 2003, it is a neo-noir action thriller starring Choi Min-sik who plays Oh Dae-su, a man imprisoned for fifteen years in a cell that resembles a hotel room. He has no clue about his captor or the motives. However, when he is finally released he finds himself tangled in conspiracy and violence. The film is loosely based on the Japanese manga of the same name. It is directed and co-written by Park Chan-wook.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Animal will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming film Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's next OMG-2.