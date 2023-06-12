Yash Turns Down Ravan's Role In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt For THIS Reason

Yash |

KGF star Yash has reportedly turned down the role of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita Maa. A few days back, it was reported that Tiwari has locked his actors for the mythological film and he also has a date in mind for the film to go on floors.

Reports also stated that Yash was offered the role of Ravan, however, an India Today report rubbished the reports and said that they are not true.

Quoting Kannada film industry sources, the report also stated that Yash would not take on a negative role at this point in his career. On the other hand, fans are eagerly waiting for Yash to announce his next project.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was also apparently approached for the Ravan role before Yash. However, he too said no to the role.

Tiwari's Ramayan, produced by Madhu Mantena, will reportedly go on floors by December 2023 and will hit the silver screens in 2025.

Meanwhile, B-Town is gearing up to witness one of the biggest releases of this year, Adipurush, which is set to hit the silver screens on June 16.

In Adipurush, Prabhas is set to play Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon is Sita and Saif Ali Khan is Ravan. Sunny Singh will be seen playing the role of Laxman while the role of Lord Hanuman will be essayed by Devdatta Nage.

