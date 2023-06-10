Actresses who played Sita on screen: From Kriti Sanon to Debina Bonnerjee

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Over the years, several actresses have gracefully played the role of Sita in films as well as in TV shows. Take a look:
Kriti Sanon is all set to essay the role of Sita in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film stars Prabhas as Ram
Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik played Sita in Nikhil Sinha's Devon Ke Dev Mahadev
Debina Bonnerjee is best known for playing Sita in Ramayan (2008 to 2009). Her real-life husband Gurmeet Choudhary had played Ram in the TV show
Dipika Chikhlia essayed Sita in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan
BR Chopra and Ravi Chopra together also made Ramayana in 2002. While Nitish Bharadwaj was seen as Ram in this show, Smriti Irani played Mata Sita
Veteran actress Jaya Prada played Sita in the Telugu mythological film Sita Kalyanam in 1976
Nayanthara was seen as Sita in the 2011 Telugu film Sri Rama Rajyam
Shivya Pathania is best known for playing Sita in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush
Neha Sargam was seen as Sita in the 2012 TV show Ramayan
Thanks For Reading!