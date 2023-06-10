Adipurush Star Kriti Sanon's 10 Best Saree Looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is all set to play the role of Goddess Sita in her upcoming film 'Adipurush'

For the promotions, Kriti is seen belting out one saree look after another, depicting her Indian roots

Kriti has time and again proven how she is the queen of sarees

Her shimmery golden saree is perfect for that star-studded Diwali night

Kriti sizzled in a sheer black saree during an even in the city a few months back

The actress is not all about traditional sarees, but in fact, she knows how to add a pop of colour and quirk to her wardrobe

When Kriti wore a Baadla saree for the first time

Kriti shows how to perfectly amalgamate traditional with modern in this red saree

Who said you can't have fun with sarees?

Kriti is the quintessential desi girl in this traditional pink and green saree

