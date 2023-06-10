Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is A Vision In White In Latest Photoshoot

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently attended the opening of the Bulgari Hotel in Rome
The actress looked like a total vision in white at the event
She opted for a white gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-higih slit and dramatic bell sleeves
She went for a quirky hairstyle with ponytails and completed her look with a statement emerald necklace
She exuded total boss lady vibes as she attended the opening of the luxury hotel
She was all smiles as she interacted with the officials and management
She was seen cutting the ribbon and inaugurating the hotel in Rome
Nick Jonas dropped a loved-up comment under PeeCee's Instagram post and showered her with heart emoticons
PeeCee was also seen posing with Zendaya and the photo broke the internet!
On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel
Thanks For Reading!