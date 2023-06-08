 Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt As Sita In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan will reportedly go on floors by the end of this year and it is eyeing a 2025 release

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

Looks like the Ramayan fever has gripped Bollywood. While the entire nation is looking forward to the release of 'Adipurush', Om Raut's upcoming magnum opus which is a retelling of the Hindu epic, the latest buzz is that another Ramayan is in the making, and this time, by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Bollywood filmmakers seem to have moved on from biopics and looking at recent developments, the current trend seems to be mythology.

While the news about Tiwari planning a film on Ramayan had been doing the rounds for quite some time, looks like he has finally zeroed down on the cast. Read on to know.

article-image

Who will play Lord Ram, Sita and Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

As per a report in an entertainment portal, Tiwari has locked his actors for Ramayan and he also has a date in mind for the film to go on floors.

The report stated that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, while his real-life wife, actress Alia Bhatt, has been finalised to play Sita.

But what came as a surprise is that 'KGF' fame Yash will be seen taking on the avatar of the demon king Raavan in Tiwari's Ramayan.

The buzz seems to be indeed true as Alia was recently spotted at Tiwari's office in the city.

Tiwari's Ramayan will reportedly go on floors by December 2023 and will hit the silver screens in 2025.

article-image

Om Raut's Ramayan -- Adipurush

Meanwhile, B-Town is gearing up to witness one of the biggest releases of this year, 'Adipurush', which is set to hit the silver screens on June 16.

In 'Adipurush', Prabhas is set to play Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon is Sita and Saif Ali Khan is Raavan. Sunny Singh will be seen playing the role of Laxman while the role of Lord Hanuman will be essayed by Devdatta Nage.

'Adipurush' was heavily trolled and criticised after its first teaser was released last year. Poeple called out the makers for the poor visual effects in the film, post which Raut and his team reworked the VFX and the film is now finally ready for the big screens.

article-image

