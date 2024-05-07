Heeramandi Fame Taha Shah Badussha Lauds Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Actors Die To Work With Him'

Taha Shah Badussha is currently on a high with the love and appreciation coming his way for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor, who was reborn with the show Taj that released last year seems to be unstoppable now. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Taha talks about his role, working with SLB, how his previous show helped him to play Tajdar and more.

When asked about how it was working with the taskmaster Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he reveals, “I was eternally grateful when I first stepped into the sets. I was mesmerised by the scale and the magnitude that SLB had created. I have never been on a set like this. To see it in real and to be a part of it is not less than a blessing. I was told to shoot for 45-50 days but I was on the sets for 110 days.”

“I was nervous but excited when my scenes did start. I had a bunch of emotions sprouting at the same moment. It wasn’t difficult to act since I have the education behind. I do understand filmmakers and their making. The way SLB directs is very unique. His vision is larger than life. I would have been happy if it would have been a one day job in his project since so many actors die to work with him,” he adds.

Sharing further, Taha tells that beauty of women and glory of Nawabs in the show is a deadly combination. “The women in the show are gorgeous. Besides their beauty, they all are sensational performers. All the women have given it all. Fardeen is a fantastic actor and incredible person,” he states.

Taha sort of marked his comeback with Taj, a much acclaimed OTT franchise that is set in the Mughal era. When asked if this show helped him in playing Tajdar, he states, “Taj was a historical show but Heeramandi is more periodical. Both have very different approaches. I love doing this genre personally. Aditi Rao Hydari is a biggest example, she looked gorgeous in Jubilee, Taj and now Heeramandi. Few actors are just synonymous to this genre and I pray that I keep doing such roles.”