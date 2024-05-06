 Heeramandi's Shruti Sharma On Sharmin Segal Getting Trolled: 'Concerned For Her, It's Mental Harassment'
Shruti Sharma played the role of Saima in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Shruti Sharma is currently winning hearts for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which was released on Netflix on May 2.

She played the role of Saima, Manisha Koirala's character, Mallika Jaan's servant. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, she was asked about her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal getting criticised for her acting in the series.

Shruti said, "Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do."

Further, she added that healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable as it is a very negative way of approaching anyone.

"It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now," concluded Shruti.

Heeramandi also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Meanwhile, Sharmin is yet to react to the ongoing trolling against her after Heeramandi's release.

