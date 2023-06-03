Watch Video: Baby Raha twins with mommy Alia Bhatt as they visit aunty Kareena |

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been careful not to reveal their daughter Raha's face in photos shared on social media handles. The paparazzi has also respected their need for privacy and abided by the same. But it seems like a paparazzo managed to capture a teeny-tiny glimpse of Raha with her mother.

Baby Raha and her mom Alia were spotted visiting aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday. The mother-daughter duo twinned in white, while Alia covered her daughter's face. That being said the paparazzo account on Instagram shared the video by covering Raha's face with an emoji.

Watch the video below.

Earlier this year, Ranbir and Alia held a special meet and greet session with Mumbai's paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of their little one.

Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.