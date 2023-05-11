Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha does THIS while breastfeeding: 'It's like a romantic moment between us'

Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child together, their daughter Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

Alia is enjoying the best time of her life both personally and professionally. While on the film front, all her films are turning out to be blockbusters, on the personal front, she is spending most of her time with the love of her life, Ranbir, and her little one.

The actress has been quite vocal about her bond with her daughter and also about her love and fears related to her.

Alia's favourite habit of Raha

Now, during a conversation with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Alia revealed that her baby is picking up new habits every day and right now, she has been doing something which has become the new mommy's favourite thing.

Alia said that Raha has started touching her face and that's the best thing to have happened to her this week.

"Now when I'm feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life," she gushed.

Alia also revealed that the birth of her daughter has brought in a sense of calm in her. She said that she has always been very impatient, but motherhood has now finally given her some stillness.

"It’s so highly demanding from the very beginning. It can be extremely overwhelming. But if you just go through it with patience, it really gives you a lot of inner strength," she said while speaking about her role as a mother.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to star in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven long years. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023.

Alia also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

Besides, Alia is also set to soon mark her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone', which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will release in theatres on August 11.