 WATCH: Alia Bhatt handshakes with paps' mother, jokingly says 'Aapka beta bahut pareshan karta hai mujhe'
In a video that has since become viral across various online platforms, Alia Bhatt was spotted acknowledging the presence of the photographer's mother.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt | Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt has been winning hearts for her down-to-earth persona. Yes, that’s right! Today, on the 7th of May, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star graced the Global Sports Pickleball Championship held in Mumbai, further demonstrating her diverse interests and love for sports. However, what caught the attention of onlookers was a delightful encounter she had with a paparazzo and his beloved mother.

In a video that has since become viral across various online platforms, Alia Bhatt was spotted acknowledging the presence of the photographer's mother. 

article-image

Alia Bhatt chats with paps' mother

With her signature humility, she approached the elderly lady with folded hands, exuding warmth and respect. A genuine smile adorned her face as she extended her hand for a warm handshake, graciously expressing, "Bada acha laga aapse milke" (It's nice to meet you). 

However, true to her playful nature, she couldn't resist playfully teasing the photographer, exclaiming, "Aapka beta bohot pareshan karta hai mujhe. Nahi, bahut acha kaam karta hai" (Your son keeps troubling me. No, he does a great job).

After capturing this heartwarming moment together in a cherished photograph, Alia affectionately advised the photographer, saying, "Aaramse le kar jao" (Take care of her). Her endearing gesture not only showcased her genuine and compassionate nature but also highlighted her ability to create joyous memories in the most unexpected encounters.

article-image

Alia's Professional Front

On her career front, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming projects, promising to enthrall fans with her impeccable performances in highly anticipated film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, directed by the renowned Karan Johar, in which she will star opposite Ranveer Singh.

Alia is set to bring her magic to the silver screen once again. Furthermore, breaking barriers and venturing into international cinema, the superstar is poised to make her Hollywood debut in ‘The Heart of Stone’, starring alongside the mesmerizing Gal Gadot and the talented Jamie Dornan.

Adding to her already impressive lineup, the multifaceted actress has also committed to Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, sharing the screen with the dynamic duo of Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

article-image

