Rajkummar Rao Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT

August 30, 2024
Rajkummar Rao is a versatile Bollywood actor who will turn 40 on Saturday, August 31. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Stree is a horror comedy film which was released in 2018. In the film, Rajkummar plays the role of Vicky, a ladies' tailor. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a romantic drama released in 2018. Rajkummar plays the role of IAS officer Satyendra Mishra. The film is available to watch on ZEE5
Trapped is a suspense thriller film which was released in 2016. In the movie, the actor plays the role of Shaurya, who gets trapped in his flat. It is available on ZEE5
Shahid is a biographical film which was released in 2010. In the film, the actor plays a titular role. This compelling film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Monica, O My Darling is a crime thriller drama which was released in 2022. In the film, the actor plays the role of Robotics expert Jayant Arkhedka. This film is available on Netflix
Hit: The First Case is a thriller film that was released in 2022. Rajkummar plays the role of DCP Vikram Jaisingh in the movie. It is available on Netflix
The White Tiger was released in 2021. In the film, the actor plays the role of Balram Halwai's (Adarsh Gourav) master. It is available on Netflix
