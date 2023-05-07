Alia Bhatt faces backlash for calling husband Ranbir Kapoor ‘saint-like man’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | Instagram

B-town’s popular actress Alia Bhatt has found herself in the midst of controversy after making a comment about her partner, Ranbir Kapoor, that has divided the internet.

During her conversation with Vice.com, Alia opened up about her feelings of envy and anger, and when asked if there was anything she envied about Ranbir, she referred to him as a "saint-like man."

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia expressed, "I envy my husband coz he posseses a saint-like mind. If you were supposed to open up my brain..."

While she may have intended to highlight his admirable qualities, her choice of words sparked a heated debate online.

Check out the video shared on Reddit:

Furthermore, Alia shared a glimpse into her anger triggers, stating, "The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I need to try harder to hold my anger as my husband dislikes my voice going above this decibel. According to him, it isn’t fair and you must try to be kind even when you aren’t happy.”

Read Also Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actresses who aced pearl outfit trend

Netizens troll Alia Bhatt for her comment

However, these statements did not receive a warm reception from netizens, who wasted no time in trolling the actress.

Many believed that she had placed Ranbir on an undeserved pedestal, sparking a wave of laughter emoticons and sarcastic comments. One Reddit user remarked, "She loves and adores him way too much."

Despite the backlash, there were a few fans who came to Alia's defence, suggesting that perhaps she meant Ranbir had a Zen-like and chill demeanour rather than comparing him to an actual saint.

Read Also Deepika Padukone REACTS to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 video after netizens call her insecure

Alia Bhatt's professional front

Talking about her professional front, Alia Bhatt recently made her dazzling debut at the MET Gala, captivating onlookers with her stunning white gown adorned with a staggering 100,000 pearls.

Her fashion choices continue to make headlines, adding to her rising star power. Moreover, Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot.