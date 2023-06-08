Can You Guess The Price Of Alia Bhatt's Pink Water Bottle?

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023

Actress and new mommy Alia Bhatt is back in action and she has dived headfirst into work

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On Wednesday, the actress was seen making a splash in the city for a work meeting

Alia looked fresh as a daisy as she stepped out in a pink kurta set

The actress was also seen carrying a matching water bottle with her outfit

But, can you guess the price of Alia's pink water bottle?

A little research showed us that the Lululemon water bottle is priced at $44 USD, which is around Rs 3,633 as per the latest conversion rates

Meanwhile, Alia was spotted exiting after a meeting with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari

The filmmaker is reportedly planning a film based on Ramayana and he has approached Alia for the role of Sita

