Can You Guess The Price Of Alia Bhatt's Pink Water Bottle?

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Actress and new mommy Alia Bhatt is back in action and she has dived headfirst into work
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On Wednesday, the actress was seen making a splash in the city for a work meeting
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Alia looked fresh as a daisy as she stepped out in a pink kurta set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress was also seen carrying a matching water bottle with her outfit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
But, can you guess the price of Alia's pink water bottle?
Photo by Varinder Chawla
A little research showed us that the Lululemon water bottle is priced at $44 USD, which is around Rs 3,633 as per the latest conversion rates
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, Alia was spotted exiting after a meeting with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The filmmaker is reportedly planning a film based on Ramayana and he has approached Alia for the role of Sita
Photo by Varinder Chawla