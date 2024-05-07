Ananya Birla QUITS Music Industry, Hints At Lack Of Appreciation For English Songs Made By Indian Artists

Singer Ananya Birla, the daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, announced her decision to quit the music industry on Monday night, leaving her fans and friends shocked. She penned a note calling it her 'hardest decision', and also hinted at the lack of appreciation for English music created by artists in the country.

Ananya also shared that she was finding it difficult to balance her passion for music with the business that she runs, and that it was taking a toll on her.

Ananya took to her social media handles on late Monday night and shared a note that read, "Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I have reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music becoming near impossible and it’s taking a toll on me in ways that I can’t express."

"Thank you for all the love, for the music I have released over the years. I hope we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It’s time I focus all my energies into the business world," she added.

As soon as she shared the note, several celebs commented on her post, wishing her the best in life. "So sad to hear that Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours," singer Armaan Malik wrote.

"Wish you the best in whatever you do in your life god bless you," Bobby Deol commented.

Ananya marked her singing debut in 2016 with the single 'Livin The Life'. She shone at the global level when she became the first Indian artist to receive a 'platinum status' for her English single.

In 2022, she featured in the song Inaam for Ajay Devgn's web series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. She also recently crooned the track Jazbaati Dil with Armaan Malik for Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's film, Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Ananya is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance, an organisation that helps low-income households and women entrepreneurs in the interiors of India with financial services.