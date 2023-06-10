 Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rashmika Mandanna's Wholesome Twitter Banter After 'Sami Sami' Features On 'Never Have I Ever'
In the fourth season Maitreyi's character Devi was seen dancing on the popular track

Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the popular character of Devi Vishwakumar, and Richa Moorjani, who essays her cousin Kamala, in the show 'Never Have I Ever', were seen dancing on the popular track 'Sami Sami' from the Indian film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The song features in one of the episodes of the final season. 

As the scene went viral, Maitreyi received praise from actress Rashmika Mandanna, on whom the song was picturised. Rashmika took to Twitter and wrote, “@ramakrishnannn.. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. ❤️ sending you full love.”

Reacting to the appreciation, Maitreyi replied, “I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika”



'Pushpa: The Rise' was released in 2021. The Telugu-language action drama film is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the title character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna.

The first installment in the Pushpa film series, the film depicts the rise of a coolie, Pushpa Raj, in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh state.

Ramakrishnan, a Sri Lankan-Canadian, was just 17 when she landed the role of Devi, an overachieving Indian-American teenager growing up in Southern California, US, who is mourning the death of her father while navigating life as a high school student in the hit Netflix show.

'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 is the final season. It shows Maitreyi's character Devi, as an Indian-American high school student and revolves around her college, relationships, and other problems. It first came out in 2020. The final season released on June 8 on the streaming giant.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, it also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, and Jaren Levison.

