Photo: Rashmika Mandanna, Dev Mohan's K-Pop connection shines on sets of Rainbow

Rashmika Mandanna, the popular actress and social media sensation, has set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram story, where she pays homage to her love for BTS.

In the image, Rashmika is seen with her co-star for the upcoming film 'Rainbow', Dev Mohan, holding hands and flashing the famous “BTS finger hearts gesture”.

The image has been going viral, and fans have been ecstatic to see their favourite actress expressing her love for the popular South Korean pop band.

The gesture, which has become a staple for BTS and their fans, is a symbol of love and affection, and Rashmika’s use of it in her latest Instagram story has only added to her appeal among her followers.

In the story, Rashmika writes about the shooting schedule for “Rainbow” and compliments Dev Mohan for capturing the moment. The film is being shot in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu and is Rashmika's first female lead film.

Rashmika's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up to reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule.

She will be starring alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, and the first glimpse of the sequel will be released on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8.

Additionally, Rashmika has announced a new film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula, which will mark her second collaboration with the duo after the hit film Bheeshma. The film is tentatively titled VNRTrio, with GV Prakash as the music composer.

Rashmika’s love for BTS and her exciting upcoming projects have generated a buzz among her fans, and they can’t wait to see what the future holds for the talented actress.

