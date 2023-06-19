 Rashmika Mandanna's Manager CHEATS Her Of ₹80 Lakh, Gets Fired: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna's Manager CHEATS Her Of ₹80 Lakh, Gets Fired: Report

Rashmika Mandanna's Manager CHEATS Her Of ₹80 Lakh, Gets Fired: Report

The manager had reportedly been with Rashmika since the beginning of her career

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

Actress Rashmika Mandanna reportedly got cheated of a whopping amount by her manager, who had been with her since the beginning of her career. As per reports, the manager cheated the actress of a staggering Rs 80 lakh, but Rashmika did not want to "create a scene" about the whole thing.

A report in an entertainment portal stated that after Rashmika got to know about her manager cheating her, she decided to not raise a hue and cry about it, and instead, she just fired her.

Rashmika is yet to issue an official statement about the same.

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna Mobbed By Fans At Mumbai Airport
article-image

Rashmika's Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, it was only last year that Rashmika finally marked her debut in Bollywood with the slice-of-life film 'Goodbye', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and others. The film also got her a 'Best Debut' award.

Within a few days of 'Goodbye', Rashmika starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film 'Mission Majnu', which released directly on OTT. The actress was hailed for her honest performance in the film.

Read Also
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rashmika Mandanna's Wholesome Twitter Banter After 'Sami Sami' Features On...
article-image

Rashmika's upcoming projects

Going ahead, Rashmika has a number of films stacked in her kitty. She will be next seen in the second installment of the blockbuster, 'Pushpa', co-starring Allu Arjun in the titular role.

She will also star in the Telugu film 'Rainbow', alongside Dev Mohan.

Besides, she also has 'Animal' in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023.

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna to team up with Shahid Kapoor in their next?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna's Manager CHEATS Her Of ₹80 Lakh, Gets Fired: Report

Rashmika Mandanna's Manager CHEATS Her Of ₹80 Lakh, Gets Fired: Report

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic Of Nick Jonas Reading To Daughter Malti Marie On Father's Day

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic Of Nick Jonas Reading To Daughter Malti Marie On Father's Day

Adipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3

Adipurush Rakes In ₹100 Crore At The Box Office On Day 3

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Drop New Poster, Teaser To Be Out On THIS...

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Drop New Poster, Teaser To Be Out On THIS...

Who Is Jad Hadid? Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Who Is Charming His Way Into Hearts Of Women Of...

Who Is Jad Hadid? Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Who Is Charming His Way Into Hearts Of Women Of...