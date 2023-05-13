 Rashmika Mandanna to team up with Shahid Kapoor in their next?
The actress' has a bevy of projects lined up across industries over the next few months

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Since the release, reception and eventual popularity of 'Pushpa: The Rule' catapulted Rashmika Mandanna into becoming one of India's most sought after actresses, the 27-year old National Crush has been on a signing spree, with projects featuring leading actors across industries.

The actress who made her mark in the Hindi film industry with her recent appearances in 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, already has 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and 'Chhava' with Vicky Kaushal in her kitty.

article-image

Reports now suggest that the actress has signed her next in Hindi opposite Shahid Kapoor. An action-comedy-entertainer, the film will be directed by Anees Bazmee and will be jointly produced by Telugu producer Dil Raju and Ekta Kapoor. It is also being suggested that the film will see Shahid don a double role.

article-image

RASHMIKA'S UPCOMING PROJECTS ACROSS LANGUAGES

While the 'Varisu' actor has a few biggies in Hindi in the pipeline, Rashmika will also be seen in Venky Kudumula's next opposite Nithiin, marking their second collaboration together after the 2020 hit 'Bheeshma'. Fans of the trio rightfully hail them as the #VNRTrio. Rashmika will also helm the Telugu-Tamil bilingual project 'Rainbow', which is the first time she will be headlining a film. 'Rainbow' also stars Dev Mohan of 'Shaakuntalam' fame. Currently, the actress is shooting for the second installment of 'Pushpa: The Rule' opposite Allu Arjun. The team of the film recently confirmed the presence of Sai Pallavi as the second lead and rumours are rife that director Sukumar wants to cast a Bollywood A-lister in a special cameo. Further reports on these developments are awaited.

article-image

SHAHID'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Shahid was last seen in his successful debut web outing 'Farzi' opposite Vijay Sethupathi, for which he has been hugely applauded for. The actor also confirmed that the show will return for a season 2. Besides that, the 'Kabir Singh' actor will be seen in Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrew's 'Koi Shaq' opposite Pooja Hegde.

article-image

