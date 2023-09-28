Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Rare & Unseen Childhood Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday on September 28, 2023
Born to superstars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir himself is no less a star than his parents
Today, Ranbir is one of the most bankable actors in showbiz
Be it a boy-next-door role like in Wake Up Sid or a layered role like in Barfi! and Tamasha, Ranbir has done it all with ease
With films across genres, Ranbir has garnered a massive fan following
Known for sharing a close bond with his family, Ranbir celebrated his birthday with mom Neetu, and wife Alia Bhatt
On this birthday, Ranbir also has the gift of his life with him -- his daughter Raha
On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his next, titled Animal
The film will once again feature Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar, and it will release on December 1, 2023
