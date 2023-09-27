Inside Karisma Kapoor's Ganpati Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023

Actress Karisma Kapoor recently celebrated Ganeshotsav with her family in Mumbai

The actress looked beautiful in a white and black salwar suit

Karisma also clicked a picture with Ganpati Bappa

Karisma shared a slew of pictures on her social media handle and her fans could not help but gush over the actor's beauty

"Love bangles,bindis & festivities," she captioned the photos

She was also seen posing with her aunt Rima Jain, and cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain

Karisma gave her fans a glimpse of everyone's favourite modak

The Jains also had a lavish spread for the guests, and Karisma made sure to binge on all the dishes

Karisma's monochrome photos have once again proved why she is called the timeless diva

Thanks For Reading!

Randhir Kapoor Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja On Wheelchair
Find out More