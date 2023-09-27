Inside Karisma Kapoor's Ganpati Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
Actress Karisma Kapoor recently celebrated Ganeshotsav with her family in Mumbai
The actress looked beautiful in a white and black salwar suit
Karisma also clicked a picture with Ganpati Bappa
Karisma shared a slew of pictures on her social media handle and her fans could not help but gush over the actor's beauty
"Love bangles,bindis & festivities," she captioned the photos
She was also seen posing with her aunt Rima Jain, and cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain
Karisma gave her fans a glimpse of everyone's favourite modak
The Jains also had a lavish spread for the guests, and Karisma made sure to binge on all the dishes
Karisma's monochrome photos have once again proved why she is called the timeless diva
