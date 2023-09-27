Randhir Kapoor Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja On Wheelchair

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
Veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita paid a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal on Tuesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Randhir was seen reaching Lalbaugcha Raja on a wheelchair
The 76-year-old was escorted inside the pandal by his team as well as members of the pandal committee
He was accompanied by wife Babita
Babita was seen arriving at the pandal barefoot
Randhir and Babita sought blessings of Ganpati Bappa at the pandal
They were even gifted a memento by the pandal officials as a token of thanks and respect
