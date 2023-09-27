Randhir Kapoor Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja On Wheelchair

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023

Veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita paid a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal on Tuesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Randhir was seen reaching Lalbaugcha Raja on a wheelchair

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The 76-year-old was escorted inside the pandal by his team as well as members of the pandal committee

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was accompanied by wife Babita

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Babita was seen arriving at the pandal barefoot

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Randhir and Babita sought blessings of Ganpati Bappa at the pandal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were even gifted a memento by the pandal officials as a token of thanks and respect

Photo by Varinder Chawla

