Sonu Sood, Shiv Thakare, Other Celebs Queue Up At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023

As Ganeshotsav is nearing its end, several celebs were seen queueing up at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Tuesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sonu Sood was seen seeking Bappa's blessings with wife Sonali Sood

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shreyas Talpade visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with wife Deepti and daughter

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Senior actor Bhagyashree and her son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani, also visited the pandal and sought the Lord's blessings

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked them

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan too sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare paid his obeisance at Lalbaugcha Raja

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Shekhar Suman was seen visiting the famed pandal with his wife

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja With Family, In Pics
Find out More