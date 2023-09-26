Sonu Sood, Shiv Thakare, Other Celebs Queue Up At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
As Ganeshotsav is nearing its end, several celebs were seen queueing up at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Tuesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sonu Sood was seen seeking Bappa's blessings with wife Sonali Sood
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shreyas Talpade visited Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with wife Deepti and daughter
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Senior actor Bhagyashree and her son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani, also visited the pandal and sought the Lord's blessings
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked them
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bollywood filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan too sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bigg Boss 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare paid his obeisance at Lalbaugcha Raja
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Shekhar Suman was seen visiting the famed pandal with his wife
Photo by Varinder Chawla
