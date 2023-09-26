Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja With Family, In Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai on Monday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap, kids Virajveer and Varushka, and his mother

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann thanked Ganpati Bappa after recently delivering a Rs 100 crore film -- Dream Girl 2

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The family was even gifted a memento by the organisers

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann and his family was seen arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja barefoot

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tahira held their kids close while Ayushmann was seen escorting his mother inside the pandal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tahira looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit, and she held her kids tight to safeguard them from the crowd

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann wore a plain white kurta and jeans as he led his mom inside the pandal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

