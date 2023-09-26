Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja With Family, In Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2023
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati in Mumbai on Monday
He was accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap, kids Virajveer and Varushka, and his mother
Ayushmann thanked Ganpati Bappa after recently delivering a Rs 100 crore film -- Dream Girl 2
The family was even gifted a memento by the organisers
Ayushmann and his family was seen arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja barefoot
Tahira held their kids close while Ayushmann was seen escorting his mother inside the pandal
Tahira looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit, and she held her kids tight to safeguard them from the crowd
Ayushmann wore a plain white kurta and jeans as he led his mom inside the pandal
