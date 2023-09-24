Shehnaaz Gill Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja In Pink Ethnic Suit

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with her mother on Sunday.
Photo Via Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill was seen donning a pink ethnic suit.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Shehnaaz Gill posed for the paparazzi, who were present at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Shehnaaz Gill's mother wore a yellow traditional outfit as she accompanied her daughter.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which starred Salman Khan in the lead.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
The paparazzi clicked the mother-duo as they arrived at the location in Mumbai.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Shehnaaz Gill also acknowledged her fans and clicked selfies with them as she exited the location.
Photo Via Instagram