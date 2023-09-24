Ranbir Kapoor Steps Out In Mumbai Wearing Customised Cap & It Has A Raha Connection! | Photo Via Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama, Animal. Earlier today, the actor was spotted at the production house Tseries' office in Mumbai along with Bhushan Kumar and the director of Animal.

In the video, Ranbir is seen wearing an oversized navy blue shirt and black trousers. He also added a cap to complete his look, but it has a connection to his daughter as he wore a customised cap with Raha's name on it.

Check it out:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November last year after tying the knot in April 2022.

Recently, Ranbir went on a vacation to New York with Alia and Raha.

Talking about Animal, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, among others. The makers are all set to unveil the teaser, which will be out on September 28, which marks Ranbir's birthday. The film will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Earlier, Ranbir talked about his character in Animal and said that it was completely out of his comfort zone. He added that, as an actor, such challenges are important, as they really shook him up. "It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I'm and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level," the Barfi actor told PTI. He said that his role is "alpha" with shades of grey, unlike his real self.

