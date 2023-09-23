WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor & Mom Neetu Kapoor Perform Ganpati Visarjan Puja, Fans Ask 'Where Is Alia Bhatt? | Photo Via Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, were spotted in the city today as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Saturday. In the video, the mother-son duo can be seen performing puja ahead of Ganpati Visarjan. However, Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, was missing.

Ranbir can be seen donning a red long-sleeved sweatshirt with grey sweatpants and a cap, while Neetu wore a green salwar suit. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the video.

Some netizens also wondered where Alia was. A user commented, "Where is Alia?" Another user asked, "Bhabi ji kha hai hum sabki ranbeer bhaiya." A third user wrote, "Where is Baharaani?"

Meanwhile, earlier today, Alia returned from Milan after attending the Gucci Ancora show at Milan Fashion Week. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also shared the front row with the likes of Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour, and Kendall Jenner.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022. They also have a child together, a daughter named Raha. The couple also starred together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It is all set to hit theatres on December 1, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Alia, on the other hand, will feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

