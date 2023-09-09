From First Look To Prep Trip: Alia Bhatt Drops Pics With Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji As Brahmastra Clocks 1 Year (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram.

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva has completed one year since its release today. The Ayan Mukerji directorial saw Alia Bhatt as Isha and Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva. The cast also included Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Just a while back, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared unseen pictures with Ranbir and Ayan. She captioned the video, "A piece of our hearts..Can’t believe it’s already been a wholeeeee year. Love & Light always."

Check out the video:

The video shows Ranbir and Alia's first look test, their first prep trip to Tel Aviv, and much more. This marked Ranbir and Alia's first on-screen collaboration together.

Meanwhile, as Brahmastra clocked a year anniversary, Ayan shared a sneak peek into the artwork of the character Dev from his upcoming film Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. "Brahmastra - Part Two: Dev. Early Concept Art Work. Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration #brahmastra2 #DEV," he captioned the post.

In April this year, Ayan announced that the two sequels to Brahmastra would be "bigger and more ambitious than Part One."

On the work front, Alia is basking in the success of her recently released film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The actress also made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

