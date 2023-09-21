Ranbir Kapoor Leases Out Property In Pune's Trump Towers For ₹4 Lakh Per Month For 3 Years: Report

Ranbir Kapoor |

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly leased out his residential unit on the 10th floors in Trump Towers in Pune for a monthly rent of around Rs 4 lakh. The actor, who recently returned from New York with actress-wife Alia Bhatt, has leased out the property for three years.

According to a report in Money Control, the tenant paid a security deposit of Rs 24 lakh and the lease and license agreement was signed on September 15. The carpet area of the property is 6094 sq ft.

Reports also state that the monthly rent will be Rs 4 lakh only for the first year. The rent will increase to Rs 4.2 lakh for the second year. Reportedly, the monthly rent will escalate to Rs 4.41 lakh for the third year.

The lavish property is located in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. The 23-storey Trump Towers has 46 luxurious 5-BHK rooms and offers stunning views of the Aga Khan Palace and Joggers' Park.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is awaiting the release of his next, titled Animal. He will be seen sporting two different looks in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 1 and will face a clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.