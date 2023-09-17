Karan Johar Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Likes To Have His Meal 'Alone': 'He Doesn't Need Your Company'

Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor | File photo

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared some interesting and unknown details about his good friend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, during one of his latest interviews.

Karan, who has worked with Ranbir in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet, said that the actor has no PR manager and he handles his own dates. Karan also called him the most patient human being.

In an interview with Mid Day, the filmmaker said that usually there's no one around Ranbir and he is on his own most of the times. Karan stated, "You can keep him waiting for 14 hours on set and he won’t say a thing. He does one film at a time and he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager. You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has all his own dates, he knows exactly which brands he is doing, he knows his schedules, he knows his days off, he knows his holidays."

Karan also revealed that the actor likes to have his meal alone and that he has the ability to enjoy his own company. "I would cross a restaurant and I would see Ranbir eating his meal alone, and I walked in a couple of times and said, 'Why are you eating alone?' He said, 'I want to eat my meal and go back to sleep.' He does that. He doesn't need your company, he doesn't bother you," Karan explained.

Ranbir recently returned from New York after enjoying a vacation with actress-wife Alia Bhatt. They were spotted together at Mumbai airport on Friday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is awaiting the release of his next, titled Animal. He will be seen sporting two different looks in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 1.

