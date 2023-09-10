Ranbir Kapoor Photobombs Actress Madelyn Cline As He Attends US Open With Alia Bhatt; Video Goes Viral

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying a vacation in New York with their daughter Raha. Their viral photos and videos are proof that the celebrity couple is spending some quality time together.

Alia and Ranbir were recently spotted posing with fans at Tennis tournament US Open. Several pictures have gone viral in which they are seen enjoying the match.

On Reddit, a clip is going viral in which Ranbir is seen photobombing American actress and model Madelyn Cline. The couple is seen twinning in black and blue outfits.

Take a look at their viral photos and video here:

A few days back, another set of photos went viral in which Ranbir was seen sporting a completely new look. The actor, who was sporting long hair until now for his upcoming film Animal, has cut his mane short and was seen showing off his new clean look.

Ranbir and Alia were also joined by their actress-cousin Karisma Kapoor. In one of the photos shared by the actress on social media, Ranbir can be seen kissing Karisma's cheek, while Alia happily smiled for the selfie.

Ranbir and Alia's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is currently awaiting the release of his next, titled Animal. He will be seen sporting two very different looks in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir, and the film is set to hit the silver screens on December 1.

Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which emerged to be a superhit at the box office. The National Award winning will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

