Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Mobbed By Fans At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai after their New York vacation on September 15

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport earlier today

Photo by Varinder Chawla

As Ranbir and Ali posed for paparazzi before stepping into their car, they were mobbed by their fans

Several fans gathered around the actors and requested them for selfies

Both Alia and Ranbir waited patiently as they posed with fans at the airport

While Ranbir wore a comfy all-blue outfit, Alia opted for black jogger pants and white oversized t-shirt

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Several photos and videos of from their New York vacation had surfaced on social media

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Animal. Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa

Photo by Varinder Chawla