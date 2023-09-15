Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Mobbed By Fans At Mumbai Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai after their New York vacation on September 15
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport earlier today
Photo by Varinder Chawla
As Ranbir and Ali posed for paparazzi before stepping into their car, they were mobbed by their fans
Several fans gathered around the actors and requested them for selfies
Both Alia and Ranbir waited patiently as they posed with fans at the airport
While Ranbir wore a comfy all-blue outfit, Alia opted for black jogger pants and white oversized t-shirt
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Several photos and videos of from their New York vacation had surfaced on social media
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Animal. Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa
Photo by Varinder Chawla