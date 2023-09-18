Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Teaser To Drop On His Birthday, September 28 |

Get ready for a powerful punch of adrenaline and excitement as the much-anticipated teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial masterpiece 'Animal' drops on September 28. The makers recently unveiled a new tantalising poster of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, which looks nothing less than perfection.

It's not just a poster; it's a statement. Ranbir Kapoor's character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity and intrigue that this film promises to deliver. Interestingly, the day is also Ranbir’s birthday.

'Animal' is a classic saga that brings together two giants of the Indian film industry: the versatile actor Ranbir Kapoor and the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Behind this grand venture is the prolific producer Bhushan Kumar, a name synonymous with cinema today.

This cinematic masterpiece boasts of stellar talents- Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023, in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

