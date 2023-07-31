 Ranbir Kapoor Not On Good Terms With Animal Stylist Who Also Dressed Alia Bhatt In Gangubai Kathiawadi: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor Not On Good Terms With Animal Stylist Who Also Dressed Alia Bhatt In Gangubai Kathiawadi: Report

Ranbir Kapoor Not On Good Terms With Animal Stylist Who Also Dressed Alia Bhatt In Gangubai Kathiawadi: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and the stylist were not on the same page and the actor decided to wear his personal collection for some sequences

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to impress the audience with his action-packed avatar in Animal, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2023. Several visuals of Ranbir from his much-awaited film have gone viral on social media platforms.

While he flaunts his rugged look with heavy beard and long hair in one of the posters, a leaked clip features Ranbir as a young school or college student. Ranbir was also seen wearing a blue blazer in another viral picture from the sets. His different looks in Animal have been praised by the audience.

However, according to several media reports, Ranbir couldn’t see eye to eye with the stylist of the film Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, who has worked on other Bollywood films like Bhediya, Sita Ramam and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Read Also
Does Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Have A Nazi Connection? Leaked Photo Sparks Debate
article-image

Reportedly, Ranbir had a different vision for his character in Animal whereas the stylist had a different vision for some sequences. They were not on the same page and Ranbir decided to wear his personal collection for those sequences.

However, for the rest of the scenes, Ranbir reportedly embraced the clothes that were given to him by the stylist.

About Animal

The pre-teaser of Animal was officially shared by the makers on June 11. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime drama is all set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

The film also stars Tripti Dimrii, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal To Clash With Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur On Dec 1
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kareena Kapoor Aces Airport Style As She Returns From Europe Vacation With Saif, Taimur & Jeh: SEE...

Kareena Kapoor Aces Airport Style As She Returns From Europe Vacation With Saif, Taimur & Jeh: SEE...

Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Tricolour At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day...

Shabana Azmi To Hoist The Tricolour At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day...

Ranbir Kapoor Not On Good Terms With Animal Stylist Who Also Dressed Alia Bhatt In Gangubai...

Ranbir Kapoor Not On Good Terms With Animal Stylist Who Also Dressed Alia Bhatt In Gangubai...

Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur FORGETS To Button His Pants At Mumbai Airport, Major OOPS Moment Goes Viral

Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur FORGETS To Button His Pants At Mumbai Airport, Major OOPS Moment Goes Viral

Aaina: Richa Chadha Spotted With British Actor William Moseley On The Streets Of London

Aaina: Richa Chadha Spotted With British Actor William Moseley On The Streets Of London