Ranbir Kapoor Not On Good Terms With Animal Stylist Who Also Dressed Alia Bhatt In Gangubai Kathiawadi: Report

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to impress the audience with his action-packed avatar in Animal, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2023. Several visuals of Ranbir from his much-awaited film have gone viral on social media platforms.

While he flaunts his rugged look with heavy beard and long hair in one of the posters, a leaked clip features Ranbir as a young school or college student. Ranbir was also seen wearing a blue blazer in another viral picture from the sets. His different looks in Animal have been praised by the audience.

However, according to several media reports, Ranbir couldn’t see eye to eye with the stylist of the film Sheetal Iqbal Sharma, who has worked on other Bollywood films like Bhediya, Sita Ramam and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Reportedly, Ranbir had a different vision for his character in Animal whereas the stylist had a different vision for some sequences. They were not on the same page and Ranbir decided to wear his personal collection for those sequences.

However, for the rest of the scenes, Ranbir reportedly embraced the clothes that were given to him by the stylist.

About Animal

The pre-teaser of Animal was officially shared by the makers on June 11. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime drama is all set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

The film also stars Tripti Dimrii, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

