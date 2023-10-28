Imtiaz Ali Recalls Being 'Embarrassed’ About Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met, Denies Possibilities Of Sequel |

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, completed 16 years of release recently. It continues to remain the audience's favourite even after so many years.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Imitiaz revealed that he was 'embarrassed' by Jab We Met due to its story. He admitted that he was surprised to know how a movie 'without a plot' had kept the audience hooked for so many years.

He added, “I knew there was something good about it even then, but I was always embarrassed about the story. Because it is a film about nothing (in terms of plot). What is it? How do I sell or pitch it? I didn’t know if it was worth pursuing. Also, it is a highly rejected film in terms of acting, producing, etcetera."

Further, Ali said that Shahid was 'very receptive' to Jab We Met's story, and he was the only one who thought that it could be a good film.

Imtiaz shared that there are no possibilities for a sequel. "The way the story has ended, I don't know what can happen to it now. I don't think there is anything there. In Love Aaj Kal, there was at least that concept of two worlds meeting that could be sustained. Here, (there is) nothing."

