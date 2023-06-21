Pasoori Song To Be Recreated For Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha? |

The Coke Studio track - Pasoori, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, became a music sensation after it was released in 2022. Because of its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics, the song was on everyone’s lips. Not to mention, reel makers were also smitten with the song and made it viral instantly.

Now, it has been reported that the iconic track will be recreated for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha. As per an entertainment portal, Ali and Shae have decided to do so with the shoot taking place in Mumbai. The new rendition is set to release this week.

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have unveiled multiple tracks so far. These include Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni.

The trailer shows Kartik's character of a virgin, Satyaprem, who comes from a Gujarati background.

Satyaprem is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara's character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.

The almost three-minute-long trailer pokes fun at the trend of making a hashtag out of the names of a soon-to-be-married couple. The trailer follows the lead characters through several vibrant settings highlighting the Gujarati culture, and breathtaking landscapes and features many punchlines directed at Kartik's character's desperation to get married.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.