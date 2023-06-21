Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Flaunt Energetic Garba Moves In Satyaprem Ki Katha Song; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Sun Sajni from their much-awaited film Satyaprem Ki Katha was officially released by the makers on June 21.

Well decked up with grand celebration visuals, colourful canvas, and heart-thumping Garba beats, Sun Sajni is a one-song that is truly going to set its rule.

In the song, Kartik is seen dressed in Gujarati Kedia for the first time. Also, Kartik and Kiara are seen performing garba for the first time on screen.

Soon after its release, fans were all praises for the song. "The chemistry between kartik Aryan and kiara is ❤❤ The music vibe is also 🔥 The dance is so good," a user commented.

Another wrote, "This is Not Just a Song ..🎶🎼 This is Pure Emotion...? Soul Touching."

"Kiara Advani is the best bollywood actress of modern era. She is untouchable and irreplaceable ! Her acting , her beauty , her body everything is perfect," read another comment.

Sun Sajni is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. The music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. It will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023.