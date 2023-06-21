 Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Flaunt Energetic Garba Moves In Satyaprem Ki Katha Song; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Flaunt Energetic Garba Moves In Satyaprem Ki Katha Song; WATCH

Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Flaunt Energetic Garba Moves In Satyaprem Ki Katha Song; WATCH

Kartik and Kiara are seen performing garba for the first time on screen

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Sun Sajni from their much-awaited film Satyaprem Ki Katha was officially released by the makers on June 21.

Well decked up with grand celebration visuals, colourful canvas, and heart-thumping Garba beats, Sun Sajni is a one-song that is truly going to set its rule.

In the song, Kartik is seen dressed in Gujarati Kedia for the first time. Also, Kartik and Kiara are seen performing garba for the first time on screen.

Soon after its release, fans were all praises for the song. "The chemistry between kartik Aryan and kiara is ❤❤ The music vibe is also 🔥 The dance is so good," a user commented.

Another wrote, "This is Not Just a Song ..🎶🎼 This is Pure Emotion...? Soul Touching."

"Kiara Advani is the best bollywood actress of modern era. She is untouchable and irreplaceable ! Her acting , her beauty , her body everything is perfect," read another comment.

Sun Sajni is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. The music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. It will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023.

Read Also
Pasoori Song To Be Recreated For Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Flaunt Energetic Garba Moves In Satyaprem Ki Katha Song;...

Sun Sajni: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan Flaunt Energetic Garba Moves In Satyaprem Ki Katha Song;...

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Baby Girl's Photo LEAKED Online? Here's The Truth

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Baby Girl's Photo LEAKED Online? Here's The Truth

After Missing Step-Nephew Karan Deol's Wedding, Esha Deol Shares Wishes On Social Media

After Missing Step-Nephew Karan Deol's Wedding, Esha Deol Shares Wishes On Social Media

Popular Songs Written By Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir: Teri Mitti to Galliyan

Popular Songs Written By Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir: Teri Mitti to Galliyan

Shocking! Korean Singer Choi Sung-Bong Who Faked Cancer For Money, Dies By Suicide

Shocking! Korean Singer Choi Sung-Bong Who Faked Cancer For Money, Dies By Suicide