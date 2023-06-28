WATCH: Kartik Aaryan Saves Kiara Advani From Wardrobe Malfunction During Satyaprem Ki Katha Event

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. On Tuesday evening, both the actors attended a musical evening and also danced their hearts out on stage.

Kiara looked stunning in a strapless red dress with a plunging neckline. On the other hand, Kartik wore blue jeans and white sweatshirt.

Kartik saves Kiara from wardrobe malfunction

Kartik, to many, is a true gentleman and recently, the actor proved why. During the musical event, Kartik came to Kiara's rescue as he saved her from wardrobe malfunction.

A video has been shared by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla in which Kartik and Kiara are seen posing for paps after an energetic dance performance. Just moments after the actress came forward, Kartik noticed something was wrong with Kiara's dress.

In the video, he is seen informing Kiara about the same as she immediately adjusted her dress. In fact, Kartik even stood in front of her to make sure that no one captures Kiara while she fixes her dress.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, fans praised Kartik for his gesture. "Truly gentleman, khud dekh raha hai, waaah," a user commented.

Several other users flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emoticons.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after their blockbuster horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the film, Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

