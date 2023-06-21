Kartik Aaryan TROLLED For Helping Kiara Advani Wear Sandals, Netizens Call It 'Publicity Stunt' (WATCH)

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are busy with the promotions of their upcoming and much-awaited film Satyaprem Ki Katha. On Wednesday, the actor came together for the launch of the song Sun Sajni in Mumbai.

During the event, the actors performed their newly-launched garba song LIVE. Several videos of Kiara and Kartik flaunting their energetic dance moves on stage are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Moments after their performance ended, fans noticed the actors on their way to swiftly glide down the stage. In one of the videos shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Kiara is seen struggling to wear her heels and seconds later, her co-star came forward to help her. He is seen picking Kiara's sandals and helping her wear them.

Take a look at the video here:

Kartik's gesture for Kiara is winning hearts of their fans. Soon after the video was posted online, netizens praised the actor.

A user commented on the video, "Karthik ko dekhke SSR ki yaad aati hai .....they both are self made actors n have respect for females."

However, others trolled Kartik and called his gesture a 'publicity stunt' ahead of the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha. "This all are promotional stunt Public Saab jaanta he re baba."

"It looks like kiara doesn't want help," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "Ye to hum bhi karte hai wo celebrity hai to gentleman ban gaya aur commen people hai to hm bewakoof hai ye sb kr dete hai to."

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. It will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023.