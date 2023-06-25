Is Kiara Advani Pregnant? Her Latest Pic With Kartik Aaryan Leaves Fans Guessing

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. While on the work front, she has been belting out one hit after another, on the personal front, she tied the knot to the love of her life, actor Sidharth Malhotra, in a grand ceremony in February this year, and the two are not missing a single opportunity to be with each other despite their hectic schedules.

Kiara will soon star in the film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', in which she has been paired opposite her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kartik Aaryan once again.

The film will release on June 29 and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film among the audience.

Kiara Advani sparks pregnancy rumours

On Saturday, Kartik and Kiara were spotted promoting 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the two were dressed to the nines as they greeted their fans in the pink city.

Later, Kartik took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself striking a cutesy pose with Kiara, and wrote, "Pakka ? Sau Takka !! SatyaPrem की Katha 5 days to go."

However, as soon as the photo went viral, netizens wondered if Kiara was pregnant and some even went on to claim that they could spot a baby bump in the picture.

Kiara looked beautiful in a rust coloured bralette and pants, complete with a heavily embroidered jacket. Kartik complemented her look in a rust jacket over basic white t-shirt and blue denims.

Kiara-Sidharth's love story

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in the presence of their friends and family members on February 7, 2023. They opted for a destination wedding in Rajasthan and among those who attended the wedding were the Ambanis, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and others.

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah' and they kept their relationship under wraps until the wedding day.

Recently, the two took off for a quick vacation in Japan, before Kiara dived back into work and Sidharth too got occupied with his film shoots.