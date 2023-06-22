Pakistanis Say 'Sandal Se Maarenge' Amid Rumours Of Pasoori Remake For Kartik-Kiara's Satyaprem Ki Katha

Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's popular song Pasoori will reportedly be remade in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The original song became a music sensation because of its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. It released in 2022.

Several pictures and videos of Kartik and Kiara in matching outfits have gone viral on social media and it is being speculated that the visuals are from the shoot of the song's recreated version.

Netizens slam makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Soon after the reports of Pasoori being remake surfaced online, netizens slammed the makers of the film. When some said that there's no need to recreate the song, others accused Indian artists of 'disrespecting' Pakistani artists.

A Twitter user wrote, "Can they really remake Pasoori just on a whim? afaik that's an original song and should be strictly copyrighted to its makers? so did the makers give permission to the movie makers to 'recreate' the song or are they just gonna shamelessly bypass all that? how does that work?"

"Bollywood is recreating PASOORI????" questioned a netizen.

Here's how netizens reacted:

The new rendition is set to release this week. The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have unveiled multiple tracks so far. These include Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni.

The trailer shows Kartik's character of a virgin, Satyaprem, who comes from a Gujarati background. He is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara's character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.