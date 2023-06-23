Good Newwz Co-stars Kareena Kapoor-Kiara Advani To Team Up For Another Project? Here's What We Know

Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who were last seen together in the 2019 hit film 'Good Newwz', are all set to reunite for their next project. The film, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has signed on with Excel Entertainment to direct a feature film. Over the past two years, Ashwiny has been working on multiple subjects, and two of them have already been locked to be made with Excel Entertainment and Balaji Entertainment respectively.

BOTH KAREENA & KIARA INTERESTED IN THE PROJECT

For the Excel Entertainment production, Ashwiny approached Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, and both actresses have shown keen interest in the subject.

While the script of the film is yet to be finalized, Kareena and Kiara are excited about the idea of collaborating once they hear the complete script. The report suggests that the script warrants the presence of both talented actresses.

The upcoming film, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house, is expected to see Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani signing the project soon.

Read Also Hottest Bollywood Divas Who Are Yoga Freaks: From Kareena Kapoor To Shilpa Shetty

KAREENA & KIARA'S WORK FRONT

Talking about their professional front, Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming release, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The film reunites her with Kartik Aaryan, her co-actor from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Apart from this, Kiara will also be seen in 'Game Changer' alongside Ram Charan and 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has a number of projects lined up. She is eagerly awaiting the release of a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which is based on a bestselling Japanese novel from 2005, titled 'The Devotion of Suspect X.'

In this movie, Kareena will share the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, marking her debut in the OTT space. Additionally, she will be featured in Rajesh Krishnan's 'The Crew', alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, who will play key roles in the film.