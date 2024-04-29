VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt As They Get Brutally Mobbed Outside Mumbai Restaurant

B-Town's one of the most loved couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, stepped out for an intimate dinner with Karan Johar, Jr NTR and others at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, however, as soon as they made their way out of the venue, they were surrounded by scores of fans. And as Alia struggled to make her way out of the crowd, Ranbir came to her rescue and turned into one protective husband as he escorted his wife.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which Alia can be seen first stepping out of the restaurant, followed by Ranbir, and the two were met with a sea of fans. And as the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress clearly struggled to move amidst the crowd, Ranbir came to her rescue and escorted her to the car while being extremely careful and protective.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen holding her close by the waist and asking people around to calm down as they hounded the couple for photos and videos.

Ranbir and Alia were seen dining with Jr NTR, his wife, Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai on Sunday night. Filmmaker Karan Johar also accompanied them, and fans were delighted to see all the stars under one roof.

Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai as he is shooting for his film, War 2, in which he will be seen playing the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. And as fans saw him mingling with the stars, they also hoped that the actor landed a role in Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is presently shooting for his upcoming film Ramayana, the much-talked-about magnum opus helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Alia, on the other hand, has the release of Jigra scheduled for this year.