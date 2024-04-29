 VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt As They Get Brutally Mobbed Outside Mumbai Restaurant
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt As They Get Brutally Mobbed Outside Mumbai Restaurant

VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt As They Get Brutally Mobbed Outside Mumbai Restaurant

Ranbir and Alia were seen dining with Jr NTR, his wife, Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai on Sunday night

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

B-Town's one of the most loved couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, stepped out for an intimate dinner with Karan Johar, Jr NTR and others at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, however, as soon as they made their way out of the venue, they were surrounded by scores of fans. And as Alia struggled to make her way out of the crowd, Ranbir came to her rescue and turned into one protective husband as he escorted his wife.

A video of the incident has now gone viral in which Alia can be seen first stepping out of the restaurant, followed by Ranbir, and the two were met with a sea of fans. And as the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress clearly struggled to move amidst the crowd, Ranbir came to her rescue and escorted her to the car while being extremely careful and protective.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen holding her close by the waist and asking people around to calm down as they hounded the couple for photos and videos.

Read Also
VIDEO: Pap Abuses, Yells Bh*****d While Clicking Ranbir Kapoor's Photos - Ramayan Actor's Reaction...
article-image

Ranbir and Alia were seen dining with Jr NTR, his wife, Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai on Sunday night. Filmmaker Karan Johar also accompanied them, and fans were delighted to see all the stars under one roof.

Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai as he is shooting for his film, War 2, in which he will be seen playing the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan. And as fans saw him mingling with the stars, they also hoped that the actor landed a role in Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra 2 and 3.

Read Also
'Keep It Back': Jr NTR LASHES OUT At Paparazzi For Following & Clicking Him In Mumbai (VIDEO)
article-image

Meanwhile, Ranbir is presently shooting for his upcoming film Ramayana, the much-talked-about magnum opus helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Alia, on the other hand, has the release of Jigra scheduled for this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ordered Coffee For Celebs, Lined Up Interviews For Ranveer Singh': Parineeti Chopra Recalls...

'Ordered Coffee For Celebs, Lined Up Interviews For Ranveer Singh': Parineeti Chopra Recalls...

VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt As They Get Brutally Mobbed Outside Mumbai Restaurant

VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Protects Alia Bhatt As They Get Brutally Mobbed Outside Mumbai Restaurant

Lara Dutta Reveals A Man PINCHED Her In Delhi: 'I Bashed Him So Badly, Akshay Kumar Pulled Me Away'

Lara Dutta Reveals A Man PINCHED Her In Delhi: 'I Bashed Him So Badly, Akshay Kumar Pulled Me Away'

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Batting Skills As He Plays Cricket With Son AbRam, KKR Star Rinku...

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Batting Skills As He Plays Cricket With Son AbRam, KKR Star Rinku...

Queen Of Tears Finale: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Bittersweet K-Drama's Ending Explained

Queen Of Tears Finale: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Bittersweet K-Drama's Ending Explained