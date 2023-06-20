Hottest Bollywood Divas Who Are Yoga Freaks: From Kareena Kapoor To Shilpa Shetty

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
On World Yoga Day 2023, here are 10 hottest divas of Bollywood who are yoga freaks
Kareena Kapoor Khan - Mother of two, Kareena, never quits Yoga training. She even opened a workout place for herself on the terrace of her house
Malaika Arora - This beauty is a Yoga trainer who has always been promoting the benefits of performing Yoga
Sara Ali Khan - Another fitness enthusiast of Bollywood, Sara, works out often and shares videos of the same, quite frequently on Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh - The 32-year-old actress always find time between her busy schedule for yoga
Shilpa Shetty Kundra - Also known as the true-blue Yogini, the actress often posts her Yoga routine videos online
Mira Rajput - Shahid Kapoor's wife often shares inspirational pictures and videos of her doing yoga
Dia Mirza - Along with being an advocate of sustainability, Dia knows that yoga is the way to stay fit
Eefa Shrof - She is Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma's go-to yoga expert
Alia Bhatt - Even after delivering a baby recently, Alia has devotedly gone back to yoga to stay fit
Anushka Sharma - She is a keen fitness enthusiast. The actress has even posted pics of her doing yoga during pregnancy, with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli
