 CBFC Asks Satyaprem Ki Katha Makers To Remove 'Ghapa Ghap' From Film's Dialogue After Allowing It In Sanju
The words 'dirty mind' have also been muted in the film.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
article-image

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, released in theatres on June 29, on the occasion of Eid, and it has been faring pretty decently at the box office. The film promises to be a romantic saga and a family entertainer, and it has sure managed to raise the spirits of the masses.

The story of Satyaprem Ki Katha essentially revolves around the character of Kartik, who is a virgin and is "saving himself" for the woman he will marry. However, things pan out differently once he marries the love of his life, Katha, played by Kiara, and that is where the real narrative picks off.

Recent reports suggest that before Satyaprem Ki Katha hit the theatres, it was scanned by the Censor Board just like every other film, and a few changes and cuts were demanded, some of which seem to have shocked the netizens.

article-image

'Ghapa ghap' dialogue removed from Satyaprem Ki Katha

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), aka, the Censor Board, reportedly asked the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha to mute the words 'ghapa ghap' from a dialogue in the film which went like, "Uske pehle toh dono ghapa ghap...".

This came as a shocker for movie buffs considering that the words 'ghapa ghap' were first made famous by Vicky Kaushal's character in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Sanju, which was a biopic of Sanjay Dutt. The slang 'ghapa ghap' was used multiple times in the film, referring to sex.

Among the other changes that were demanded by the CBFC in Satyaprem Ki Katha was the removal of the word 'Cheliyaan' from the song 'Gujju Pataka', and it has now been changed to 'Radhe ki saheliyaan'.

The words 'dirty mind' have also been muted in the film.

article-image

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office performance

Satyaprem Ki Katha brought back the blockbuster jodi of Kartik and Kiara, who have one of the highest grossing films of 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to their credit.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, opened with a whopping Rs 9.25 crore at the box office, considering the fact that it was a national holiday (Eid).

However, it saw a dip on its second day at Rs 7 crore, but going by the current trends and positive word of mouth, the film is expected to record a hit weekend.

article-image

