Video: Professor Tells Kartik Aaryan She Doesn't Know How To Click Selfies - Here's What Happened Next

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is faring quite well at the box office. On Sunday, the actor, who is known for his love and respect for his fans, surprised them by visiting a theatre in Mumbai as his film was being screened.

Kartik, accompanied by his co-star, Kiara Advani, paid a surprise visit at a Mumbai theatre on Sunday night, and fans of the actors, who had just finished watching the film, were delighted to see the duo right in front of their eyes.

Both Kartik and Kiara interacted with their fans and clicked pictures with them, but there was one moment from the evening which won over the internet!

Kartik helps fan click selfie

A video from inside the theatre has now gone viral on the internet in which a woman, who is a professor at a Mumbai college, can be seen telling Kartik that she wishes to click a picture with him so that she can "show it off" to her students.

While calling the film "fabulous", she told Kartik that she does not know how to click selfies, to which the actor smiled and took her phone, and himself clicked a selfie with the woman.

Their cute banter is now doing the rounds on the internet, and fans of the actor are calling him humble and sweet for his gesture and for his patience as fans hounded him.

Kartik-Kiara receive standing ovation

Kiara too was showered with love as she, along with Kartik, entered the theatre as soon as the film ended. The duo was greeted with a standing ovation and fans went into a frenzy seeing them live in front of their eyes.

Kiara took to her Instagram to share a video of the experience and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created ❤️A moment to cherish forever🥹 All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha."

Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29 on the occasion of Eid, and it has received a positive response from the audience so far.